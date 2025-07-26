Former AEW champion 'seen' during emotional Hulk Hogan tribute on WWE SmackDown

During WWE's heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan on SmackDown tonight, a former AEW champion was spotted in the tribute video that was aired during the show. This was one of his stablemates at one point, Sting.The two-time WWE Hall of Famer died a couple of days ago, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. TMZ reported that medics had immediately rushed to his residence in Florida, and they were later spotted loading the legend into an ambulance on a stretcher.The entire wrestling world came together to celebrate him, his accomplishments, and the legacy he left behind. Tonight's edition of SmackDown featured the company paying tribute to Hulk Hogan, as they also had a 10-bell salute. They also featured a video package, narrated by Triple H.At one point in the video, they examined the various stages of his career with WWE, including his pivotal heel turn as he became a member of the nWo. They showed the faction's evolution and a series of its iconic moments. Sting, who was also a part of this group at one point, was spotted during the video.The former AEW Tag Team Champion can be seen at the 4:02 mark in the video below.Sting was also one of those who paid rich tributes to Hulk Hogan on social media after his passing.