Kevin Nash sarcastically says he executed a perfect "Tiger Bomb" 25 years ago on a WWE legend, unlike Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega had a highly praised clash with Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door II. However, many criticized the finish as it included a risky and perceivably botched Tiger Driver.

Kevin Nash notably criticized the move, resulting in Omega hitting back. The WWE Hall of Famer recently caught wind of the response and went on an elaborate sarcastic rant. Nash's 1998 botched Powerbomb on Paul Wight (The Big Show) in WCW is something he often gets flak for, but this time he used it to take a shot at Kenny Omega.

During a recent episode of his Kliq THIS podcast, the veteran sarcastically claimed that his botched Powerbomb on Wight was actually a "Tiger Bomb:"

“Actually, I didn’t want to say anything because Paul told me that he would strangle me to death if I had brought it up, but that was actually a Tiger Bomb. What it basically is, and now that the cat’s out of the bag, I’m going to say it: it’s the world’s largest tiger bomb. So, Kenny, I get it, man, there’s a lot of people that can’t do that move, and in that ring that night, it was over 800 pounds and we pulled it off to perfection.” (01:14 onward).

Despite the bout getting a lot of flak from some online who share Kevin Nash's sentiment, recently signed AEW producer Chris Hero believes that Kenny Omega's clash with Will Ospreay will inspire future generations of wrestlers.

Kevin Nash also notably took a shot at Kenny Omega's numerous high ratings from Dave Meltzer

Meltzer's praise of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega often comes under fire online. Many also point out that the Jackson brothers named their finisher after the wrestling journalist, resulting in some allegations that he's biased toward the AEW stars.

Continuing in the same episode, Kevin Nash jokes that he and Paul Wight got five stars for their bout since it was a "super Strong style" match:

“I’m pretty sure we got five stars for that match. We got five, yeah. So much of that psychology was so super Strong anyway, super Strong style the entire match. Like I say, smaller guys, I’ve been roasted for calling people vanilla midgets, but Kenny is a special breed. Ospreay is a special breed.” (02:44 onward).

The WWE Hall of Famer also poked fun at the many times he still faces criticism for the botched Powerbomb and again called the failed move a "Tiger-powerbomb-bomb-driver-bomb." It remains to be seen if Kenny Omega will respond at this point, but Nash obviously doesn't take it very seriously.

