Kevin Nash says top AEW star "would've been a good Kliq guy" due to possible backstage jealousy 

The AEW roster boasts one of the biggest locker rooms in modern pro wrestling, but despite this, stars like MJF continue to stand out. Kevin Nash even recently suggested that Friedman could have easily fit into WWE's backstage faction, The Kliq.

The Kliq existed at the height of WWE's Attitude Era and consisted of Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. While there are no recognized cliques in All Elite Wrestling, recent internal issues have already seemingly revealed a few backstage factions.

During a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash recalled meeting Friedman and having the overwhelming sense that he wasn't a likable person.

"MJF came over and we talked," Nash said." "I think he's super over, but you kinda think he's a dick, which is great! You think like, 'There's no way this guy couldn't be a dick.' I'm sure there's a lot of guys in the locker room because he's getting pushed, that'll f***ing say 'Yeah, he's also holding 'em down,' so I mean, he would've been a good Kliq guy." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The veteran also claimed that The Salt of the Earth approached him to express how much of a fan he is. Jim Cornette recently also compared Friedman to Dominik Mysterio and firmly claimed that the AEW World Champion is ahead of The Judgment Day star.

Kevin Nash was also very impressed with an MJF segment on AEW Dynamite

Friedman has recently been on the receiving end of a ton of praise from veterans. Tommy Dreamer notably proposed that the star should be the one to retire The Icon, Sting, at AEW All In.

During the same episode, Nash recalled seeing MJF's Hometown Celebration on Dynamite and how it reminded him of legendary singer the late-Dean Martin.

"The week that I'd watched last was when he did almost a Dean Martin, Rat Pack f***ing deal where he sang," Nash continued. " I'm thinking to myself like, 'F***, that's up my alley right there. That's my kinda s***." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Friedman notably wanted to be an opera-singing wrestler as a child, but across his All Elite Wrestling tenure, he's found many segments to either sing or incorporate music into his storylines.

