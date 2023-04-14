WWE veteran wants Sting to put his career on the line against major AEW star at All In

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer believes that Sting should put his career on the line in a first-time-ever match against AEW World Champion MJF at the upcoming All In pay-per-view.

The WWE Hall of Famer made a surprise return to the Jacksonville-based promotion on the latest episode of Dynamite and confronted the Salt of the Earth.

After watching the segment, Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts about it on the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio. He appreciated the segment and then mentioned that he wanted to see The Icon put his career on the line against MJF for his title.

Dreamer was convinced that this needed to happen if the London pay-per-view needed to be a success.

Tony Khan has been building a feud between multiple stars and MJF. One of the stars is Darby Allin. Tommy Dreamer is confident that Allin versus MJF will be a good match but preferred to see Sting replace the former TNT Champion.

“‘Darby and MJF is going to be a great match.’ But what if Darby wins and Darby gets to face the winner at Wembley and Darby gives up his spot at the world title at the biggest show of them all for his mentor Sting? And yes, there’s gotta be some heat, there’s gotta be some stuff on Sting, and Sting goes, it's his career versus MJF’s… in Wembley. Sting could lose. It’s an amazing way to go out," Tommy Dreamer said. [13:50 - 14:23]

Sting namedropped several WWE Hall of Famers on AEW Dynamite

As mentioned earlier, The Icon made a surprise return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and had a face-to-face with MJF.

During the segment, Sting gave a brief history of his entire career. He praised wrestling legends such as Ric Flair, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash.

The Icon also namedropped current WWE Superstar, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

