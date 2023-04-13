AEW Dynamite: What WWE references were made during Sting's segment?

Sting has been mentoring Darby Allin for quite some time now. There’s no denying the level of respect and admiration that exists between the mentor and the protégé. The wrestling great recently made an appearance on AEW Dynamite, where he had an interesting promo, to say the least.

Fans who watched Tony Khan’s show this week may recall the veteran's AEW Dynamite promo had a major WWE reference. During his verbal confrontation with MJF, the 64-year-old shook the top champion when he mentioned “Cody daycare stuff.”

The WWE Hall of Famer told Max that he had a “cheerleader and a support system in Cody,” the same way Darby Allin has a support system in Stinger. The former WCW Champion also brought up Ric Flair during the promo to a decent reaction from the crowd.

The segment ended with MJF spitting in the face of Darby Allin and walking away to a chorus of boos from the crowd. For those not in the know, Darby, ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara are all vying for a shot at the reigning world champion.

Do Sting and Cody Rhodes have a history together in AEW?

The Icon made his AEW debut on the December 3, 2020, episode of Dynamite. Just a week later, he had promo segment with the American Nightmare. Cody was asked about his reaction to the wrestling legend's first-ever Dynamite appearance.

Before he could say anything, the WCW legend emerged from the Gorilla. Arn Anderson, who was Cody’s manager at the time, had a brief interaction with his former rival inside the ring. Tony Schiavone gave the Stinger a hug and introduced him to the fans like he used to during their WCW days.

The veteran also lavished praise on Cody after he left Tony Khan’s promotion for WWE in 2022. "Much love and respect for you Cody," the wrestling great had posted on Twitter at the time.

