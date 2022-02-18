Sting sends a heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes following AEW departure

Sting recently took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to former AEW star Cody Rhodes.

Since the news broke that Cody and Brandi Rhodes had left Tony Khan's promotion, social media has showered The American Nightmare with respect and well-wishes. The latest to do so is none other than WCW Icon Sting.

The 62-year-old legend posted a throwback picture of himself with Rhodes and wrote, 'Much love and respect for you Cody.'

Sting @Sting Much love and respect for you Cody. 🦂 Much love and respect for you Cody. 🦂 https://t.co/V1ja7ywOwo

The above photo reflects a moment from the December 9th episode of AEW Dynamite in 2020 when Sting confronted Cody Rhodes in one of the rare interactions between the two men in pro wrestling history.

It's interesting to note that The Vigilante and Rhodes have never had the chance to wrestle one another. Last year, the former Executive Vice President of AEW expressed his desire to face Sting before the latter walks off into the sunset one day.

Rhodes even revealed that he grew up watching The Icon. Unfortunately, the dream match between the two men may never happen, especially now that Cody has left All Elite Wrestling.

Cody Rhodes could soon make his return to WWE

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling Man I wish Triple H was in better health.



Imagine if Cody Rhodes had returned to WWE to face Triple H at WrestleMania 38! Man I wish Triple H was in better health. Imagine if Cody Rhodes had returned to WWE to face Triple H at WrestleMania 38! https://t.co/eVQQ5tf4ZI

While Cody failed to reach an agreement with Tony Khan, he has reportedly been in talks with WWE to make a potential return to the company after six years.

Latest reports have suggested that Vince McMahon is keen to give The American Nightmare a big push on the road to WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, Brandi Rhodes' post-AEW future has also been revealed. She is unlikely to follow in his husband's footsteps to WWE, which leaves her pro wrestling future up in the air.

If the former TNT Champion is indeed returning to Vince McMahon's company, the road to the Grandest Stage of them All will certainly get more exciting for wrestling fans.

What do you make of Sting's tweet? Who do you think should be Cody Rhodes' potential opponent at WrestleMania 38?

