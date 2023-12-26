Kevin Nash says he "wouldn’t be surprised" to see major AEW star jump ship to WWE

A former AEW World Champion could return to WWE after several years of absence, according to Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

The name in question is Chris Jericho. He is undoubtedly among the greatest performers ever to grace the squared circle. Be it with his in-ring expertise or his remarkable promo skills, Y2J never fails to impress pro wrestling fans. He is best known for his storied tenure in WWE, where he won multiple titles, including the world championship.

The Ocho was one of the first wrestlers to sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2019. Since then, he has helped All Elite Wrestling emerge as a viable alternative to WWE. The former world champion has also consistently mentioned that he plans to hang up his wrestling boots in AEW.

On a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, Nash discussed the rumors of Triple H offering contracts to AEW stars after they become free agents. The Hall of Famer also touched upon Jericho's potential return to World Wrestling Entertainment:

"I'm just saying that they're [WWE] going to grab the guys (...) you know, Chris [Jericho] is just (...) I wouldn't be surprised if they didn't grab Chris," said Nash. "I just think that Chris is (...) what's Chris now, 55? 53? When I came back and wrestled Paul [Triple H], I was 55 or 56," he said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Former WWE and AEW World Champion's upcoming pay-per-view match is uncertain

Chris Jericho was slated to team up with Kenny Omega to challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

Omega was, unfortunately, sidelined from active competition indefinitely after being diagnosed with diverticulitis. Hence, Jericho might have to find a new partner to challenge for the tag team title.

It remains to be seen whether The Ocho will succeed in finding a new partner or the match will be dropped from the pay-per-view.

