Kevin Nash wants AEW's Sting to be involved in an exciting WWE project

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Sting retired from action in AEW last year. Now, one of his long-time peers Kevin Nash wants him to be involved in an interesting World Wrestling Entertainment project.

For many years since the mid-90s, WWE and WCW vied for dominance. The Monday Night Wars, as this battle is popularly referred to, saw both promotions go above and beyond in attempting innovation and growth. It all concluded with WWE purchasing the Ted Turner-founded company in 2001.

Unlike many WCW talent who made appearances in the Stamford-based promotion's programming soon afterward, WCW's "Franchise" Sting stayed away from WWE for many years. The Icon was an indispensable element of World Championship Wrestling television, whose storyline with the NWO is still held to be one of the company's most exciting and popular angles. His work was undoubtedly instrumental in helping sustain WCW's ratings competition with WWE.

The sports entertainment juggernaut has, in collaboration with Mattel, been developing an Elite "Monday Night War" action figure series recently. On a recent edition of the Kliq This podcast, wrestling veteran Kevin Nash was asked about Sting being potentially included as part of this toyline, considering his "licensing deal" with AEW. The former Diesel recalled The Vigilante's rich history in WCW and seemingly voiced his approval of Sting being featured on the aforementioned product line.

"I don't know who's in it," Nash said. "I'm not really...If it's a Monday Night War toy line, and Sting's not in it, absolutely [it's unfortunate], because he was so pivotal. He was one of...he was a star for so many years [in WCW]. He was WCW. And that's why when he took off the paint and became 'The Crow' and turned when WCW questioned him, storyline wise, and he turned his back on WCW, that was the beauty of that story. This character was that strong." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

The Stinger wrestled his final match at Revolution 2024, defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles alongside Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

AEW legend Sting to retire his "war paint" in 2025?

After an unparalleled and decorated career forged through his work across promotions like WCW, TNA, WWE and AEW, Sting decided to hang up his boots in All Elite Wrestling, competing in his last-ever bout at the Revolution Pay-Per-View last year. The 65-year-old has nonetheless continued to meet, engage and interact with his admirers in various events and conventions, and likely will keep doing so in the future.

However, after 2025 ends, fans may no longer be able to see Sting in his iconic face paint. The former multi-time World Champion recently took to X (fka Twitter) to reveal that he had decided to retire his "traditional" wrestling make-up.

It remains to be seen when AEW viewers may witness Sting return on All Elite programming again.

