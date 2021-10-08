Kevin Smith on how AEW handles celebrity appearances

Kevin Smith will return to AEW in a heartbeat if asked.

Kevin Smith recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada to discuss his movies, Vancouver Film School, and All Elite Wrestling. When asked about his appearance on AEW Dynamite and if he'd be willing to reappear, Smith made it very clear he'd love to do something with AEW again.

"In a heartbeat, I would go back," Kevin Smith said. "I love Jericho. So anything he needs from me, I’ll happily go do. I imagine we’ll kind of jump back out into the ring when it’s around Clerks III time. As we saw recently, Rosario [Dawson] got involved which was pretty awesome. AEW does it very artfully,” he adds of celebrity crossovers. “It doesn’t feel like, ‘Oh this guy is doing it to reach a brand new audience.’ It feels like they’re doing it because it’s part of the fun," said Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith loves the cinematic matches in AEW

It's no secret that, during the pandemic, the rise of "cinematic matches" in both AEW and WWE saw an increase in popularity.

Kevin Smith says he's a fan of the format and believes it's a brand new way to present pro-wrestling.

"Pretty incredible," Kevin Smith said. "Think about it. The sport has been around long enough that you’ve seen every variation that there is to see in terms of storylines and action. It’s a foregone conclusion that sooner or later they would be like, ‘Let’s make it a movie, for heaven’s sake…’ They can do it every week on the show. They have some of the best writers in the business, some of the most creative and whatnot. Writing dialogue on the fly in many cases. I feel like we’re going to see a lot more cinematic [matches]," added Kevin Smith.

"Not just cinematic, but multimedia takes on a sport that we’ve seen presented the same way since it became a cable phenomenon. How do you keep them in your seats after all these years? You always have new crops of people coming in, but how do you keep the old f**kers sitting around? You start showing them some new things. You start showing them a version of what they are achingly familiar with that can reinvigorate their interest all over again. Why not make it look good? We’re talking about film and entertainment, take your time and throw up some lights and you’re going to have something that looks as good as something you’d see in a movie theatre," said Kevin Smith.

Also Read

How do you think AEW handles celebrity appearances on their programming? Would you like to see more of them in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Are you a part of the official Sportskeeda AEW fan page yet? Click here. Don't miss out!

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see more celebrity appearances in AEW? Yes No 1 votes so far