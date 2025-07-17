"Kick your head off"- Record-breaking champion receives stern warning following AEW Dynamite

A current champion has received a major warning following AEW Dynamite. This star has been on a record-breaking run.

Ad

Athena has been a dominant force in Ring of Honor. She is the current ROH Women's World Champion, a title that she has held for 950 days. Despite her success in the promotion, she is yet to win a title in All Elite Wrestling. However, that could all change soon. The War Goddess won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas and has now earned herself a guaranteed AEW Women's World Championship match. This week on Dynamite, she interrupted Toni Storm to remind her that she could soon become the new champion. She even fired some shots at Mina Shirakawa.

Ad

Trending

Following the show, Mina Shirakawa took to X/Twitter to send a stern warning to Athena.

"I don’t need your permission. I’ll see you when it’s time to kick your head off. @AthenaPalmer_FG," wrote Shirakawa.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW star Athena commented on Goldberg's retirement

Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet at All In. That same day at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg competed in the final match of his career against Gunther and lost. Since then, a lot of people have commented on the WCW legend's retirement.

During the All In 2025 post-show media scrum, Athena was asked if her win was bigger than Goldberg's retirement. The Forever ROH Women's World Champion replied that she is focused on herself and doesn't care about anyone else right now.

Ad

“I focus on me and my championship reign. I’ve traveled all around the world. I am a history maker. Time and time again, I have made history. I was the first woman to main event a pay-per-view in Hammerstein Ballroom. A first woman to main event under the Tony Khan banner. I am here to stay. I am focused on me and my championship reign. I don’t care about anyone else right now. Right now, this is my time." [H/T SEScoops]

It will be interesting to see when Athena will cash in her contract for an AEW Women's World Title match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE