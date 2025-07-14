“I don’t care about anyone else right now,” says AEW star after Goldberg’s retirement at WWE SNME

An AEW star confessed that she does not care about Goldberg retiring at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. She also secured a huge win at All In: Texas.

AEW star Athena doesn't care about Goldberg's retirement. At WWE SNME last weekend, the former WCW Champion wrestled the last match of his Hall of Fame career. He challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship but failed to capture the title.

On the other hand, Athena managed to win the women's Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas. She will now be able to challenge for the AEW Women's World Title while already being the ROH Women's World Champion for over 900 days.

During the All In 2025 post-show media scrum, Athena was asked whether her Casino Gauntlet win was bigger than Bill Goldberg's retirement at WWE SNME on the same day. The ROH Women's World Champion said she was focused on herself and doesn't care about anyone else:

“I focus on me and my championship reign. I’ve traveled all around the world. I am a history maker. Time and time again, I have made history. I was the first woman to main event a pay-per-view in Hammerstein Ballroom. A first woman to main event under the Tony Khan banner. I am here to stay. I am focused on me and my championship reign. I don’t care about anyone else right now. Right now, this is my time." [H/T SEScoops]

AEW veteran wouldn't want to be in the ring with Goldberg

A few days before Goldberg's retirement match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, AEW veteran Jake 'The Snake' Roberts fired shots at the former WCW Champion.

Speaking on his Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts said he wouldn't want to be in the ring with Bill:

"Flash in the pan, bro, he doesn’t want to be a wrestler, never did... [When asked if he had watched Goldberg's stuff] Enough to know that I wouldn’t want to be in the ring with him."

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the former Universal Champion now that he is truly done with his in-ring career.

