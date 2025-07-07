AEW star takes massive shots at Goldberg ahead of his WWE retirement - "He doesn't want to be a wrestler"

An AEW manager and wrestling legend recently shared his views on Goldberg ahead of his retirement match against a top WWE champion. The individual in question, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, has been signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion since 2020.

Shortly after Gunther reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso, he would be confronted by the returning Goldberg, who reminded The Ring General of the disrespect he had displayed towards him and his son at Bad Blood last year. The WWE Hall of Famer then challenged the Austrian to a title match at the 40th Saturday Night's Main Event, and the bout has since been made official.

Ahead of what is rumored to be Da Man's last wrestling match, AEW legend Jake Roberts discussed his views on Goldberg during a recent AMA on his podcast, The Snake Pit. The 70-year-old claimed that the former WCW World Champion never wanted to be a wrestler and that watching the latter's performance did not inspire any desire in The Snake to work with him.

"Flash in the pan, bro, he doesn’t want to be a wrestler, never did... [When asked if he had watched Goldberg's stuff] Enough to know that I wouldn’t want to be in the ring with him." [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Roberts re-signed with AEW last year, although he has not been prominently featured on television in some time.

AEW's Jake Roberts on WWE's upcoming backstage show

WWE will premiere its upcoming Netflix program, WWE: Unreal, later this month. The series will reportedly explore the sports entertainment juggernaut's backstage processes and offer viewers a peek at how the company produces its programming.

Although a number of fans are excited about the show, AEW and WWE veteran Jake Roberts recently argued on The Snake Pit that the idea behind the series was "foolish" and could potentially be damaging to the promotion's product and business.

"Oh well, they’ve done everything else and made money with it. They might as well do that too… I think it’s foolish. I don’t think that product will ever warrant enough money being made for the damage that it’ll do. So, that’s just my own thoughts." [H/T: NoDQ]

It remains to be seen when Roberts will make his next on-screen appearance in All Elite Wrestling.

