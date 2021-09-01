Kiera Hogan added to Women's Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out

Ahead of this week's Dark, Tony Khan announced via AEW's Twitter account that former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Kiera Hogan, would be entering the Women's Casino Battle Royale during the All Out buy-in on September 5.

The winner of the Casino Battle Royale will get a shot at the AEW Women's Championship, which Britt Baker currently holds. She will be in action against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out,

This just in from #AEW GM @TonyKhan: @HoganKnowsBest3 is the latest addition to the Casino Battle Royale on the #AEWAllOut Buy-In LIVE Sept 5 on #AEW’s official YouTube channel before #AEWAllOut on PPV. More entrants will be announced on tomorrow’s 100th #AEWDynamite live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/4nqE1feIcD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2021

Kiera Hogan was a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion in IMPACT Wrestling before leaving the company recently. She's currently a free agent but has already made appearances on AEW Dark, Dark: Elevation, and Rampage.

Hogan has a negative record (winless in three matches) in AEW so far, but she's faced three of the best women the promotion has to offer in Hikaru Shida, Jade Cargill, and Kris Statlander.

At just 26, with the talent she possesses, many are predicting Hogan to be snapped by AEW as the former IMPACT Wrestling star will be a valuable addition to the Women's division.

Who else is appearing in the Battle Royale at AEW All Out?

So far, 13 of the 21 women participating in the Battle Royale at AEW All Out have been announced.

During last night's AEW Dark: Elevation, the promotion confirmed that Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, and Jade Cargill would be part of the lineup on 5th September.

Apart from these names, many others have been announced on previous episodes of AEW Dynamite, Dark and Dark: Elevation.

The updated list of participants is as follows:

Kiera Hogan

The Bunny

Nyla Rose

Jade Cargill

Emi Sakura

Hikaru Shida

Red Velvet

Tay Conti

Diamante

Julia Hart

Penelope Ford

Thunder Rosa

Big Swole

The remaining eight are unknown, but AEW has announced more names will be revealed during this week's AEW Dynamite.

We could be seeing some debutants or returns, with many hoping Ruby Soho is part of the lineup for the marquee bout.

