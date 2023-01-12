"Knew it wasn't an angle" - Former WWE personality opens up about major AEW star's dig at Vince McMahon and his family (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently discussed the famous pipebomb promo given by former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

One of the most surprising and shocking moments to have gone down on WWE's programming was CM Punk's fourth-wall-breaking promo on June 27th, 2011, episode of RAW, where he criticized John Cena, Vince McMahon, The Rock, and Triple H.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest show, The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long said that some people in the industry initially thought that The Second City Saint's pipebomb promo was a storyline, but he believed it was a genuine shot.

"He may have got a boost with some of the guys, but not everybody, because a lot of the guys didn't understand what he did. A lot of guys didn't know about what had happened, and like you said, you thought it was an angle, but they do start storylines. You’ll push the button out and you’ll go over the top. But for me to listen to him and some of the stuff that he said, I knew it wasn't an angle. I knew it was pretty much a shoot, but they can always turn a shoot into an angle too." (13:00 - 13:32)

Eric Bischoff suggests CM Punk's days as an AEW wrestler are over

Eric Bischoff stated that CM Punk would not return to AEW. Despite being a popular figure and being sidelined with a triceps injury, Punk's future with the promotion is uncertain after his recent Brawl Out incident.

On his podcast, Strictly Business, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that CM Punk is no longer a wrestler in AEW and will be referred to as "Phillip" instead of his wrestling name.

Bischoff believes that The Second City Saint will receive a substantial payout and it would be best for all parties involved if they go their separate ways to clean up the situation.

Despite being absent from AEW's television programming since September 2022, the future of Punk's involvement with the company is still uncertain.

