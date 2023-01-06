WWE Hall of Famer believes CM Punk has wrestled his last match on AEW

CM Punk has established himself as a divisive figure in professional wrestling since his critical remarks about Colt Cabana, Adam Page, and The Elite in the post-AEW All Out media scrum. According to WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, the former world champion won't be returning to Tony Khan's promotion.

The Voice of the Voiceless is also known for his outspoken personality and since the Brawl Out incident, there is still a lot of ambiguity surrounding Punk's future with the Jacksonville-based Promotion. He remains a popular figure in the wrestling world and has been sidelined since All Out due to a triceps injury.

During an episode of the Strictly Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed CM Punk's current position in AEW. Punk is no longer a wrestler, according to Bischoff, and he will now be referred to as "Phillip" rather than by his professional wrestling ring name. Eric Bischoff believes that the Second City Saint will leave with a significant sum of money, enabling AEW to clean up the mess and ride off into the sunset. It would be best if everyone went their separate ways.

Some have speculated that Punk will join WWE after his AEW departure, but Eric Bischoff doesn't think it will happen because the organization does not need the chaos he provides.

Bischoff made it obvious how he felt about Punk, labeling the two-time AEW world champion the biggest financial failure in the history of wrestling.

AEW locker reportedly room is upset with the former tag team champions for supporting CM Punk

Despite the infamous Brawl Out altercation, Dax Hardwood and CM Punk have remained friends, and the FTR star has never shied away from defending his friend. The new FTR podcast from Harwood has already generated a lot of buzz where he also defended CM Punk.

Bryan Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the locker room is not happy with what Dax Harwood said on his podcast.

"I never say never because it’s wrestling. Today, I’d say from what I’ve heard from different people, but who are not particularly happy at all about this," Meltzer said.

It appears he may have lost some favor with the All Elite locker room as a result of the criticism he has received from fans and wrestlers for what he said on the podcast.

