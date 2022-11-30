"Knew the writing was on the wall for me" - When top AEW star knew his WWE career was over following Triple H's time away 

Triple H played a crucial role in building up the black and gold era of NXT. He had to give up administrative duties and was sidelined due to health concerns. The then NXT General Manager William Regal, with assistance from Samoa Joe, who was in his second stint with the company, put their best foot forward in developing the show.

When Vince McMahon took over administrative liberties, he drastically transformed it to NXT 2.0. When Mr. McMahon officially retired as Chairman and CEO amidst investigations of hush money being paid to former female employees, Hunter stepped up and took over creative control.

A few months later, it was announced that he was the Chief Content Officer. The King of Kings wasted no time in bringing back former talents who had been released from their contracts.

Recently, an interaction with Samoa Joe went viral on social media where he spoke about the events that led up to him being released from the Connecticut-based company for a second time:

"At this point in my career what I've done to the second release, my going back to WWE was majorly because of the people that I had worked with and the relationships I built in the company, namely two people, Triple H and William Regal. You know, Triple H obviously dealing with his situation which I knew about, was way more concerned about than my employment. And Regal with his departure, I knew the writing was on the wall for me which is just, we're a big collective team, a big think tank within the company and it went a different way." (00:16 - 00:42)

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are the decision makers for NXT

Triple H's real-life friend and former stablemate Shawn Michaels was announced as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative a few weeks ago.

On this week's edition of NXT, HBK recently announced the rare Iron Survivor Challenge match, which will take place at Deadline next month.

The Game has been on a streak of bringing back released talent over time back to the main roster. Additionally, a few months ago, it was reported that WWE attempted to reach out to AEW stars who were seemingly still under contract with them.

