Updated NXT Deadline 2022 match card after WWE NXT: Shawn Michaels announces multiple stars for first-time-ever match

NXT Deadline is an upcoming premium live event from the white and gold brand. It will emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on December 10. It will close out in a record-setting year for the promotion.

NXT Deadline will feature a unique matchup called the Iron Survivor Challenge, in addition to an NXT Championship match between defending champion Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews. More matches are expected to be announced in the next few days.

The November 29, 2022, edition of NXT featured a video package for Shawn Michaels, who was joined by fellow Hall of Famers Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly. They discussed their picks for the men's and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

After much deliberation, Shawn Michaels announced that Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, and Grayson Waller would compete in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. Meanwhile, Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James have been booked to compete in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge.

The final two participants will be determined next week on WWE NXT with two triple-threat matches.

Below is the updated match card for NXT Deadline 2022 as of Tuesday, November 29.

Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Joe Gacy vs. Grayson Waller vs. Von Wagner/Axiom/Andre Chase - Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the no. 1 contender for the NXT Championship

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Wendy Choo/Fallon Henley/Indi Hartwell - Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the no. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Apollo Crews – Singles match for the NXT Championship

NXT Deadline to feature the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge

Shawn Michaels announced the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the future challengers to the NXT and NXT Women’s Championship on the November 15, 2022, edition of the white and gold brand.

The Iron Survivor Challenge seems to be a combination of the classic Iron Man Match and the Championship Scramble Match, as it contains elements from both bouts.

As announced on WWE NXT this week, the final participants in the men's and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge will be determined in two wild card matches next week. It remains to be seen who will come out victorious in the two matchups.

