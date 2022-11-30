Shawn Michaels reveals the participants of the Iron Survivor Challenge

Shawn Michaels has revealed the final participants of the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge match tonight on NXT.

A couple of weeks ago on NXT, the Hall of Famer announced that the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge match would take place at NXT Deadline. There will be two eponymous matches - one for the men and one for the women.

A couple of days ago, it was announced that Shawn Michaels would be joined by WWE legends Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly to determine who will compete in the match.

The Hall of Famers gathered in a roundtable discussion on this week's show to decide who would compete in the inaugural matches. From the men's side, some of the names thrown around were Von Wagner, Carmelo Hayes, Axiom, Grayson Waller, and JD McDonagh. Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, and Kiana James were suggested from the women's side.

After the discussion, Michaels asked everyone to write five names on a piece of paper so that he could decide who to select. Later on, HBK announced the final members of the match.

From the men's side, Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, and Joe Gacy fill four spots. Shawn Michaels also announced that the final spot would be up for grabs next week in a triple-threat match between Axiom, Von Wagner, and Andre Chase.

Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James will fill four out of the five spots for the women's bout. The final participant will be decided next week in a triple-threat match between Wendy Choo, Fallon Henley, and Indi Hartwell.

Given this is the first match of its kind, it will be interesting to see what happens at NXT Deadline. So far, it is shaping up to be a pretty exciting event.

Are you excited about the Iron Survivor Challenge match? Let us know in the comments section.

