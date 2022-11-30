WWE NXT kicked off with a match between Roxanne Perez and Indi Hartwell. A group of five Hall of Famers were set to pick the Iron Survivor Match candidates for NXT Deadline later in the night.

WWE NXT Results (November 29, 2022): Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

Hartwell was in control early on and got a series of submission moves before Perez took her down and locked in a sleeper hold. Indi sent Perez outside before the latter came back with an uppercut.

Indi sent Perez into the corner with a whip before getting a dropkick. Perez went up to the top and hit a dive but got caught in a deadlift. Roxanne managed to reverse the slam and roll her up before getting a kick and the pin.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Indi Hartwell

Grade: B

Duke Hudson was backstage and told Andre Chase that he deserved to be in the Iron Survivor match and even had a petition from the Chase U students to bring to Shawn Michaels. Grayson Waller came in to mock them and said that Hudson would eventually betray them.

Thea Hail tried to attack him and had to be held back as NXT continued.

Dijak vs. Dante Chen on WWE NXT

Dijak ended things quickly by unloading on Chen with strikes and tossing him around the ring. Chen tried to fight back, but Dijak got a big boot and locked in a painful choke. Dijak transitioned into the Feast Your Eyes before picking up the win.

Result: Dijak def. Dante Chen

Grade: C

JD McDonagh was backstage at the Diamond Gym and said that he had his doubts about the Creeds beating Indus Sher. The Creed Brothers said that they had been ready since day one and ignored the warning.

Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X Pac, Molly Holly, and Alundra Blayze were backstage to discuss the men's Iron Survivor Match entries. They brought up names like Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, Grayson Waller, Von Wagner, and Axiom before deciding that each panel member should write the names that they chose down in secret and move on.

Grayson Waller vs. Duke Hudson on WWE NXT

Waller tried to get Duke to cheat early on, but Chase and Hail told him not to take the bait. Grayson got some big moves before Hudson came back with a sidewalk slam. Waller mocked Chase U while wearing Duke's headband before going for the elbow drop, but Hudson got out of the way.

Duke got some strikes and a bodyslam before getting a belly-to-belly suplex. He sent Grayson out of the ring with an elbow before Waller tried to get Duke to kick Thea Hail. Back in the ring, Waller hit the rolling cutter for the win.

Result: Grayson Waller def. Duke Hudson

Grade: B

Javier Bernal was in a backstage interview before Axiom walked up and said that he was cleared to compete and that he heard that Bernal wanted a match with him. So they set it up for later in the night.

Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James on WWE NXT

James was working on Fallon's arm early on and held her down on the ropes before kicking her. Henley broke a hold and hit a face-buster before getting some strikes and a clothesline for a near fall.

Henley tries to lift James but buckled under the weight before rolling outside. James let Fallon chase her at ringside before grabbing her bag from the corner and tossing it at the ref. James kicked Fallon in the leg before hitting her 401K facebuster for the win.

Result: Kiana James def Fallon Henley

Grade: B-

Edris Enofe and Odyssey Jones were giving Malik Blade a pep talk backstage on NXT, and the latter said that he was going to take his anger out on Von Wagner tonight.

The Hall of Famers panel was deciding on the women's Iron Survivor contestants, and names like Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell, and Cora Jade came up as well as Fallon Henley and Kiana James. They again decided to write down the names so that they can make the decision.

Carter and Chance were out next on NXT, followed by Nikkita Lyons but Zoey Stark attacked the latter on the ramp, hitting her with a chop block and kicking her in the knees. The match had to be called off, and Toxic Attraction showed up to mock Lyons as NXT moved on.

We got a promo for the upcoming superstar Lyra Valkyria.

Javier Bernal vs. Axiom on WWE NXT

Axiom had control of the match early on and sent Javier outside before Bernal went after his injured leg and smashed it into the ring post. Axiom tried for a triangle hold but took a big powerbomb.

Bernal locked in the Figure Four leglock before Axiom managed to turn it around and break the hold. Axiom got a flying clothesline before taking a DDT. Javier went up top, but Axiom kicked him down before getting a suplex and the Golden Ratio Kick for the win.

Result: Axiom def. Javier Bernal

Grade: B-

In the locker room, Nikkita told Chance and Carter that she was fine and could stand on her own after the attack from Stark.

Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews had a chat at the diner and discussed their title match set for NXT Deadline.

JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed on WWE NXT

Julius had control of the match early on and tossed JD around the ring before sending him outside with a clothesline. JD dragged Julius outside and dropped him on the apron. Indus Sher showed up at ringside and had a staredown with the Creeds before the match continued.

JD was sent out of the ring once more before he grabbed a steel chair, but Sanga pushed Julius out of harm's way and took the chair shot himself, leading to a disqualification. Indus Sher then said that they want the Creeds at 100% before having another staredown.

Result: Julius Creed def. JD McDonagh via DQ

Grade: B

Tony D'Angelo was backstage and talked about returning to action next week. He told Dijak that he was grateful for him taking down Wes Lee and that the Don was going to take Lee down for good soon enough.

Malik Blade vs. Von Wagner on WWE NXT

Malik took control of the match early on and sent Wagner outside before smacking his head on the announce desk. Blade reversed a powerbomb before lifting Von up for a Powerslam.

Wagner countered a splash and took Blade down before getting a quick win off an Olympic Slam. After the match, Wagner was beating down Blade and Enofe before Odysee Jone came out and took Von down.

Result: Von Wagner def. Malik Blade

Grade: C

HBK finally revealed the participants of both Iron Survivor matches. On the men's side, it would be Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, and Joe Gacy, while the final Superstar would be determined with a wildcard match.

The women, on the other hand, were Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Kiana James, while the final one would be decided the same as the men, with a wildcard match.

Toxic Attraction vs. Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, & Nikkita Lyons on WWE NXT

Chance and Jayne kicked off the match, and it soon devolved into an all-out brawl before Toxic Attraction were sent outside, and Chance and Carter hit dives to take them out. Back in the ring, Mandy Rose tagged in and hit a big Spinebuster on Carter before getting a near fall.

Chance and Dolin were in the ring next, and the latter got a near fall with Lyons breaking it up. Lyons was in and was having trouble staying on her feet before trying for a kick on Rose and falling down. Jayne and Dolin hit her with the high/low and picked up the win.

Result: Toxic Attraction def. Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, & Nikkita Lyons

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got the announcement of the Iron Survivor match competitors tonight on NXT, as well as some great matches.

