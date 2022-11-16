WWE introduces new match type for upcoming major event

On this week's episode of NXT, WWE has introduced the 'Iron Survivor Challenge' for the upcoming Deadline event.

A couple of weeks ago, WWE announced NXT's last special event of the year - NXT Deadline. Last week, it was announced that Shawn Michaels had a major announcement to make regarding the show.

This week on NXT, Shawn Michaels announced that a new match type would take place at NXT Deadline. He called the match the Iron Survivor Challenge.

The rules of the match are simple. It will have a 25-minute limit. Two people will start the match, and a new participant will enter every five minutes. A superstar will earn a point for every pinfall, submission, or DQ they score.

Moreover, the superstar who is pinned or submitted will be locked away for 90 seconds. The match will continue until the 25-minute time limit, and the superstar with the highest score will be the winner.

Shawn also announced that the match will have five participants, and there will be two matches at Deadline - one for the men and one for the women. He also announced that the winner of the match would receive an NXT Title match.

WWE @WWE



#WWENXT @ShawnMichaels unveils a revolutionary NEW match never done before in WWE history for NXT Deadline! .@ShawnMichaels unveils a revolutionary NEW match never done before in WWE history for NXT Deadline! #WWENXT https://t.co/ekfGcvo8oY

While the participants of the match are yet to be revealed, the introduction of this new match type makes the special event even more interesting. It will be interesting to see WWE decide on the match's participants.

Who do you think will be part of the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge? Let us know in the comments section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes