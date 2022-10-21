WWE files trademark for potential new major show

WWE recently filed for a trademark, which seems to be for a potential new NXT show.

World Wrestling Entertainment has been busy filing for several trademarks. In the days leading up to Bray Wyatt's return, WWE filed two trademarks with a potential connection to the former Universal Champion.

The company followed that up by filing a trademark for the name Oro Mensah, who turned out to be an NXT superstar. It now looks like World Wrestling Entertainment has filed for another trademark. The trademark, filed on October 15, is for a potential new NXT show called NXT Deadline.

The filing also noted that the term would be used specifically for a new professional wrestling show. The filing reads as follows:

"C 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information."

WWE has already launched a second NXT show

World Wrestling Entertainment launched a second NXT show called NXT Level Up earlier this year.

The show replaced 205 Live and is a 60-minute show where superstars from the NXT brand can showcase their in-ring skills. However, the show is pre-taped and filmed before NXT airs.

It will be interesting to see if WWE launches NXT Deadline and how it will differ from the other two NXT shows that air every week.

How do you feel about a third NXT show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

