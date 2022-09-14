WWE files trademark for a new wrestler name 

WWE has recently been busy with new trademark filings. The company filed for a new wrestler name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on September 8.

The name "Oro Mensah" has been registered in the category of entertainment services. More specifically, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers. This tells us that this is supposed to be a wrestler's name within the company.

The filing goes into more detail about where this name can be used, but such details are a standard affair for such listings.

As of now, it is not obvious who will be using this name. Whether it will be a new face on NXT, someone getting a name change on RAW or SmackDown, or something entirely different remains to be seen.

Other names that WWE trademarked last month were Lucien Price and Bronco Nima. They were trainees at the Performance Center and have since made their debuts on NXT Level Up as a tag team.

How trademark filings tell us what WWE is planning for the future

WWE needs to trademark the names of all their talent, shows, and personnel with regularity to avoid the trademark expiring. But once in a while comes a filing that hints at what the company is planning for the future.

The most recent such listing was for the name Damage CTRL, which was filed under the same category of entertainment services. It was then reported that this would be the name of Bayley's new faction, which was confirmed at Clash at the Castle. The name IYO SKY was similarly listed.

Other such listings earlier this year were for the names Maxxine Dupri and JD McDonagh. While it was known that Maxxine would be joining Max Dupri as part of Maximum Male Models (MMM), the application of the JD McDonagh name was not confirmed. The name was then given to the man formerly known as Jordan Devlin.

Trademark filings have always been helpful in guaging what new characters, shows, or match types WWE has in store.

