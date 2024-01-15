Konnan believes a big star is legitimately frustrated with AEW: "She's outspoken, which in this business is not seen in a good light"

Wrestling veteran and manager Konnan shared his opinion on a major female AEW star's alleged frustration with her booking in the company.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast with Disco Inferno, Konnan suggested that Thunder Rosa may be legitimately displeased with how she has been utilized in the Jacksonville-based promotion recently. The former AEW Women's World Champion made her return to the company on Collision last month, saving Abadon from an attack by Skye Blue and TBS Champion Julia Hart.

Konnan addressed Thunder Rosa's recent statements about her comeback and shared his belief that the latter's frustrations with her booking may not be part of a storyline. Stating that outspokenness like Rosa's is not approved of in wrestling, he speculated that the former NWA World Women's Champion may have retained some of the backstage heat she had been associated with before her long AEW hiatus.

"When, when you get so frustrated that you don't care of going on social media even though it's gonna get you heat, you're frustrated... Okay, well, if this is a work, why are you doing it on Busted Open and not on TV, or in conjunction with... just not a work. She's outspoken, which is in this business is not seen in a good light by many. She left with heat, she might still have some." (0:56 - 1:27)

Konnan further speculated on whether Rosa wants to get out of her contract:

"Yeah, her return was super underwhelming, and maybe their way of telling her, 'Hey, chill out,' you know what I'm saying? Or maybe somebody from WWE talked to her and said, 'Hey, when's your contract up?' 'Oh, in a year,' whatever it is. 'Well.. If you can get out before..' I don't, who knows, you know what I'm saying? But this is not a work to me." (1:28 - 1:49)

The conflict between Thunder Rosa and her peers in the AEW women's division had supposedly been resolved earlier in 2023. Rosa was last seen on the Homecoming 2024 episode of Dynamite, where she teamed with Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Anna Jay to defeat Ruby Soho, Saraya, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart in an 8-person tag team match.

Disco Inferno weighs in on Thunder Rosa’s AEW status

On the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno weighed in on Thunder Rosa's current position in the company in light of comments made by the latter, which allegedly hint at her frustrations with her booking in the company.

In response to a question regarding Rosa's recent remarks on her under-promoted return to television, as well as her praise of recent WWE programming and whether the aforementioned remarks are part of a storyline or not, Disco Inferno suggested that the wrestler once known as Kobra Moon was one among many performers in AEW who are not afraid to voice their grievances with their creative.

"I just think a lot of people there are frustrated with their creative, and people that aren't afraid to speak their mind, like Thunder Rosa, are speaking their mind and don't care what happens," said Disco Inferno. (0:42 - 0:50)

Will Thunder Rosa dethrone Julia Hart for her TBS title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

