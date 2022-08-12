"A great f**king heel"- Konnan heaps praise on top AEW star, reminisces working with him

WCW legend Konnan has praised Eddie Kingston for his exceptional character grasp. He also reflected on working with the Mad King during their time in Impact Wrestling.

Kingston was known as an indie legend prior to joining AEW. The 20-year veteran strived hard on the indie for years, including a short stint with IMPACT Wrestling. His struggles paid off when Tony Khan gave him an opportunity in July 2020.

The 40-year-old has been making a name for himself on a global scale ever since. Fans and veterans have lauded Kingston for his stellar work so far and Konnan is the latest to join the wagon.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan recalled working with Kingston during their time at IMPACT Wrestling back in 2018:

"Santana and Ortiz are friends with him and they kept telling me 'you need to use him'. Sonjay was also saying it. So then finally one day, they were like 'hey would you mind doing LAX vs. the Old LAX'. I had no idea and he was absolutely great to work with," said Konnan. (5.03-5.47)

The CMLL legend further praised Kingston for his mic skills and heel character:

"He's got a big mouth, he's kind of annoying but that's cool. He did great promos, he did his job. He really got into the character he was a great, great f**king heel," he added. (5.48-6.00)

Konnan was upset with IMPACT wrestling for letting Eddie Kingston go

The AEW star had two short stints with IMPACT between 2016-17 and 2018. While fans thought the television exposure would work wonders, it didn't quite pan out for Kingston. He stood out with his in-ring work and mic abilities, but it wasn't enough to script a successful run.

Konnan and Kingston worked together during the LAX faction storyline in 2018. However, some management issues led to the departure of Kingston and Homicide from the company.

During the same interview, the 58-year-old disclosed that he was very upset with the promotion for letting Kingston go:

"I was very very upset when they let him go. I said 'I can't believe this guy was so good and you guys still let him go'. I went 'why aren't these guys rewarded for good work'. I was very mad," Konnan added. (6.02-6.25)

Christine @ShiningPolaris and even in defeat he still emerges as a top star. Eddie Kingston should be the #aew World Champion in a year. His matches have beenand even in defeat he still emerges as a top star. Eddie Kingston should be the #aew World Champion in a year. His matches have been 🔥 and even in defeat he still emerges as a top star. https://t.co/fMdY5fXxYm

Talent eventually cruised Eddie Kingston to AEW, where he has cemented his spot on the roster. He is scheduled to lock horns with Sammy Guevara in the coming week. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the Mad King.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when using quotes from this article.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. Is Eddie Kingston a future AEW World Champion? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali