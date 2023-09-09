Konnan believes WWE will bring back CM Punk, pitches surprising first opponent?

Recently, WCW veteran Konnan gave his take on whether CM Punk could be heading back to WWE after his release from AEW.

CM Punk spent roughly a decade in WWE before leaving in 2014 due to differences with the creative and management. He stayed inactive from wrestling for seven years before eventually debuting in AEW.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan did not give a yes or no answer but instead mentioned his idea on what WWE could do if they were leaning towards signing him back.

He described how the promotion would give Punk an ultimatum, and they would oversee him and his behavior for six months. He then named Logan Paul as the first possible feud.

"You know, it's just very weird because I was just thinking in my head, can you imagine if he came back and he did something with anybody really, but Logan Paul? I think could be really good. But I wonder if they were sitting down and saying, 'Look, we wanna bring you back for six months, and you're gonna do something with this guy, and it all depends on your behavior,'" Konnan said. (6:31-6:52)

Disco Inferno comments on CM Punk being linked to WWE

In addition to Konnan's objective response, WCW veteran Disco Inferno had his opinion ready. He did not believe that, in any way, it would be possible for WWE to go after the former AEW World Champion.

He mentioned how WWE does not need Punk, and considering his history of not having the best behavior in the locker room, this was a solid reason not to consider him.

"They don't need the guy. Why would you need CM Punk? Why would you need a guy that you didn't want because he's a locker room cancer, goes to the other company, he's a locker room cancer, gets fired for being a locker room cancer, and now you wanna bring him back now?" Inferno said. (1:31-1:45)

As of now, everything that has been reported has been simply rumors. Any member of WWE is yet to publicly announce their interest in Punk. It has been never say never in the industry, and chances are odd but still there.

