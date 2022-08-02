"They buried him real quick" - Konnan expresses displeasure at AEW heavily featuring popular star on television

Former WCW star Konnan recently showed his disapproval of AEW regularly giving Danhausen television time.

Ever since his debut on the January 26 episode of Dynamite: Beach Break, Danhausen has been consistently over with the fans despite not wrestling more often due to a leg injury he suffered last year. Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil has been featured in segments and promos, mostly with HOOK, Orange Cassidy, and The Best Friends on Dynamite and Rampage.

During an episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan thought that while Danhausen was popular with the fans and getting a huge amount of TV time, AEW made him an afterthought during his FTW Championship match against Ricky Starks.

"I thought that, as over is Danhausen is with the fans, as much as time as they give him, they give him a lot of TV time. They buried him real quick and which probably for the best because as I said, I've never seen Danhausen in a good match," Konnan said. [2:26 - 2:39]

Last week on Dynamite, Danhausen challenged for Starks' FTW Title but lost after falling victim to the latter's spear. The match took place after the 31-year-old answered the Team Taz member's open challenge on Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 (July 20).

Disco Inferno criticizes AEW star Danhausen's wrestling capability

While Konnan was giving his thoughts on Danhausen getting a lot of TV time in AEW, Disco Inferno chimed in, this time about Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil's in-ring skills.

Inferno claimed that the AEW star didn't really know how to work a match like taking a good turnbuckle bump. He also talked about Danhausen's physical appearance and stated that he was unathletic.

"You know, he doesn't look like he knows how to work. Like, he doesn't take turnbuckles good, he just doesn't look athletic at all, you know," Inferno said. [2:39 - 2:47]

After losing to Starks last week for the FTW Championship, it will be interesting to see what's next for Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Danhausen will make another appearance this week, either on Dynamite or Rampage.

