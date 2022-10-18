"What the f**k did you come here for?" - Wrestling veteran slams Tony Khan's recent interview for 'dodging' the important questions 

AEW President Tony Khan was recently interviewed by the host of MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani. Pro wrestling veteran Konan has since shared his thoughts on the interview.

During the interview, Ariel wanted to learn a lot more about the status of Kenny Omega, The Elite, and CM Punk, but the All Elite President said he couldn't comment on that. Instead, Khan spoke about AEW Dynamite and Rampage ahead of their third anniversary. When asked about Cody Rhodes' return to WWE, Khan also refused to answer that.

The interview was neither the most entertaining nor the most informative. Tony Khan seemingly avoided answering any of the burning questions. Ariel Helwani mentioned it was one of the most frustrating interactions, as TK refused to speak about anything and only promoted his product.

During a recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, WCW veteran Konan shared his honest thoughts on the interview.

“What’s it gonna hurt you to say, ‘Well, you know, I don’t think what Punk said he should have said, but what could I do? He said it, you know, or whatever, but, you know, no comment. I can’t comment. I’m sorry, my friend, I can’t comment,’" said Konnan.

Konan mentioned that Khan refused to answer, and the latter showed up with an agenda not to answer any of the questions.

"It’s almost like these guys that go in front of Congress and they’re like, ‘I can’t remember and plead the fifth.’ Then what the f*** did you come here for if you can’t remember. Even if it looks bad that people go back to WWE, big deal. It’s better to take the toxicity out than keep it in there," he added. Wrestlingnews.co]

Konan gives a stern warning to Tony Khan

While speaking on the same podcast, Konan asked the AEW President to be more authentic, accept the negativity, and address the bad things that are taking place. He believes that avoiding talking about it will only haunt Khan later.

“I think what Tony’s problem is, you know, he’s gotta get his head out of the sand. He’s too busy hoping nobody talks bad about them... You know, at the beginning, you were new. You were hiring all these people. It was a fresh product. But, you know, you can’t go around with rose colored glasses. This is a cutthroat business and you got a lot of immature people in your business. You got a lot of toxic people in your dressing room," said Konnan. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

After claiming Khan's interview was one of the most frustrating of his career, Helwani also noted that Tony Khan does not like him because he has a good relationship with WWE and works for BT Sports.

