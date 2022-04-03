"That was my first dream in the business and I didn't get the chance to do it" - Cody Rhodes details the reason for coming back to WWE

In one of the most momentous occasions of WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One, Cody Rhodes officially returned to his old hunting grounds. While the decision was easy for him, he plans to accomplish a lot more in his second run.

The American Nightmare returned to the global juggernaut at The Show of Shows as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. Rhodes won the bout after hitting three Cross Rhodes and The Bionic Elbow - the signature move of his father Dusty Rhodes.

Speaking about his spectacular return in a backstage interview, Cody stated that returning to WWE was the easiest decision he has ever made:

"I was here six or seven years ago. That was my last WrestleMania as Stardust," said Cody. "Although I had a good time, I knew I was out. I knew I had one foot out. I just did everything I could, I rattled every cage, I tried to change every rule in our entire industry. I tried to do all this and I had great partners and great people helping me along the way, but I really, truly never thought I would veer back here. When the time came, 'Hey, do you wanna do this?,' it was the easiest decision I've ever made."

The former AEW EVP also spoke about his legendary father, revealing that he always wanted to win the "big one" for him.

"I have strayed away from the specter of Dusty Rhodes for 16 years in the business, but the whole reason I got in it is because I wanted to win the big one. I wanted it so bad, I wanted to hand it to him. That was my first dream in the business and I didn't get the chance to do it," Cody added.

Cody Rhodes will be a part of WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes was interviewed by The Ringer Wrestling Show's David Shoemaker after his return to WWE, where the former AEW star revealed that he will be a part of the red brand.

The American Nightmare famously exited the company six years ago after getting frustrated over his booking. His last match in the global juggernaut was on WWE Superstars where he faced off against Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

Cody Rhodes is the first AEW star to show up in WWE after leaving the company. He was a top on-screen star and an executive vice president in All Elite Wrestling, but he left the promotion in February 2022 after failing to come to terms on a new contract.

