Cody Rhodes reveals which WWE brand he'll be on after WrestleMania 38 return

The returning Cody Rhodes will feature on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38, where he wants to tell people what his intentions are for his return.

After six years away, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE to be Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38. The former AEW TNT Champion signed a multi-year contract with the company and will be a full-time performer.

Following his incredible return to WWE, Cody got interviewed by The Ringer Wrestling Show's David Shoemaker. He asked Cody if he had accomplished everything he set out to do when he left WWE six years ago. Cody didn't provide an answer but confirmed that he'd be on RAW, where he'll tell his story:

"You're the man to give the scoops to but this is one I'm kinda saving for Monday Night RAW." (from 2:17 to 2:28)

"I'll be there (on RAW) and I want to make my intentions clear. Just my intent. You said the words 'All In,' sure, and multi-year contract, great investment, and I'm investing in them as well. But I want people to know what it is. Because if people begrudge me and say anything like 'sold out,' I want them to know what that really means and why that doesn't bother me at all." (from 14:15 to 14:28)

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Wrestling is a love story Wrestling is a love story

Rhodes said he was happy to help stars like MJF and Sammy Guevara in AEW, but it was the right time to leave the company.

Cody Rhodes has another project with WWE following his return at WrestleMania 38

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso Cody Rhodes' team of Hyperion, Spanos Law and Vision PR confirms he is signed to a multi-year WWE deal -- and will serve as executive producer to the Dusty Rhodes documentary on A&E Cody Rhodes' team of Hyperion, Spanos Law and Vision PR confirms he is signed to a multi-year WWE deal -- and will serve as executive producer to the Dusty Rhodes documentary on A&E https://t.co/wGX20b6UhE

Apart from being an in-ring performer, Cody will also be the executive producer of an A&E documentary about his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

Last year, A&E released eight episodes of its WWE Legends series, which looked into the careers of iconic figures like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels, to name a few.

Dusty Rhodes played a key part in developing talent in WWE when he was the head of NXT.

Please H/T The Ringer Wrestling Show and Sportskeeda if you use any quotes above.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh