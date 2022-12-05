Konnan calls former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's current gimmick "dumb" in AEW

Wrestling legend Konnan has weighed in with what he thinks of AEW star Jake Hager's latest gimmick, and he is not impressed with it.

Ever since Daniel Garcia threw away his purple bucket hat that was gifted to him by Chris Jericho, Jake Hager has become the hat's new owner, and it's safe to say that he really likes his hat.

Hager liked his hat so much that he even wrestled his match against Orange Cassidy on the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite with his hat on, with it only coming off on a handful of occasions.

Someone who doesn't like Jake Hager's hat is Konnan, who stated on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast that he thinks the gimmick is "dumb."

“For whatever reason, they keep talking about the stupid hat which I think is dumb. [Wheeler] Yuta, they’re all in on him, there’s nothing tough or menacing about him, Daniel Garcia they’re all behind him but I’m not into him either.” [6:30-6:47]

Hager will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite, with the big man teaming up with Daniel Garcia to take on Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Jake Hager has been taking his new AEW gimmick everywhere!

When Jake Hager says that he likes his hat, he's not joking, as his Twitter account has been flooded with pictures of the former WWE Superstar wearing his hat out and about all over the place.

Hager was spotted wearing his hat (without his shirt on as well) in a variety of places including the grocery store, the airport and at a restaurant with his wife.

At the time of writing, no one in AEW has dared to try and take Hager's hat away from him, but rest assured that if anyone messes with the hat, they will be in for a world of pain.

Do you like Jake Hager's hat? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Keepin' It 100" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes