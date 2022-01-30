Wrestling veteran Konnan comments on whether former WWE Champion would get lost in the shuffle in AEW

Konnan has often expressed concern over certain AEW stars possibly getting lost in the shuffle due to the stacked roster.

That being said, the wrestling veteran doesn't think someone like Jon Moxley, who recently returned to flagship programming after a brief sabbatical, will be neglected by the promotion.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan and Disco discussed Jim Cornette's recent comments about Moxley getting lost in the mix. Konnan disagreed and said there's "room" for the former WWE Superstar, despite AEW's crowded roster.

The WCW veteran shared his belief that Tony Khan will always find a way to put Jon Moxley back in the main event scene, considering the star's name value:

"I really think there's room for Moxley in that top mix," said Konnan. "And he's one of those guys, and Disco knows exactly what I'm talking about as a former booker that you'll always find something for him to do. You know what I'm saying? Like there's guys you gotta take care of for different reasons, whether it's how much they're getting paid because their name value whatever. Mox is one of those guys. He's like your top babyface right now, he's very important."

Konnan acknowledged that 36-year-old is one of the top babyfaces in AEW right now, and management can get behind him at any given time.

It's worth recalling that Mox was eyeing a chance to win the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament last year, but he had to opt-out in order to enter an alcohol treatment program. Now that Jon Moxley is back looking better than ever, it's only a matter of time before he stakes his claim to the world title.

Jon Moxley has been undefeated since his return to AEW

Since returning to television, Jon Moxley has defeated the likes of Ethan Page and Anthony Bowens on AEW Rampage. Moving forward, with Revolution 2022 right around the corner, the former WWE Superstar has seemingly found a new opponent in Bryan Danielson.

The latter has been lurking around in Moxley's matches, which seems to suggest that the two could face off at some point soon.

What do you make of Konnan's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

