"He sells everything like Regal used to"- Konnan compares AEW star to WWE legend

Konnan recently drew a big similarity between AEW star Dax Harwood and the legendary William Regal.

On last week's episode of Dynamite, Harwood collided with CM Punk for the first time in AEW. The two men put on a barnburner in the opening match on Wednesday night, as they left no stone unturned in pushing each other to their limits.

The Straight Edge star emerged victorious after forcing Harwood to tap out to his Anaconda Vice submission. The one-half of FTR looked strong even in defeat and received critical acclaim for his performance.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan lauded Dax Harwood's wrestling style and asserted that he sells every maneuver like William Regal used to do in his prime:

"Here's what I liked about Dax [Harwood], and I don't know if you noticed this. Bro, he sells everything like Regal used to do," said Konnan. "Remember Regal would sell absolutely everything?" [2:00-2:09]

Disco Inferno chimed in and said that the former WWE Superstar is an excellent in-ring performer from a technical work standpoint:

"He's very polished. I mean, that's why people say he may be one of the best wrestlers, you know, even though he's stuck in the tag team. I think from a technical work standpoint, he's excellent." [2:10-2:20]

You can check out the entire clip from the podcast below:

Harwood has found success as a tag team wrestler alongside Cash Wheeler throughout his entire career thus far.

However, his recent valiant effort against Punk is a testament to his natural ability to hang with some of the top-tier talents in the wrestling business.

FTR will face The Gunn Club on AEW Dynamite

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will go up against Colten and Austin Gunn in a tag team match.

Last Wednesday, The Gunn Club distracted Harwood from the crowd during his match against Punk.

Their actions have provoked FTR to come out with all the guns blazing to teach the rising team an important lesson. However, without the presence of Tully Blanchard in their corner, it will be interesting to see how FTR performs.

