"He has some potential" - Konnan compares rising AEW star to WWE Superstar Theory

Retired professional wrestler Konnan has drawn comparisons between Cole Karter and Austin Theory.

Karter and Theory are both young superstars in AEW and WWE respectively. The AEW star previously worked in the Stamford-based promotion under the ring name Troy Donovan. After being released from NXT, he joined Tony Khan's company at the second "Fyter Fest" edition of Dynamite on July 20th.

On a recent episode of the K100 w/ Konnan & Disco podcast, Konnan highlighted that he finds similarities between Theory and Karter. The 58-year-old also compared the Atlanta native's physique to that of John Cena.

"Yeah I know exactly who he is. That's his name, his name is Cole Carter. He is kind of like Austin Theory who is also from Atlanta. You know kind of good looking guy, physique from that Cena type. He looks like he has some potential but I need to see more of him," said Konnan. (1:07:50 onwards)

Cole Karter did not find much success in WWE's developmental brand

The 22-year-old's time in WWE was not what he expected it to be. Karter, who went by the name Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan, was part of Tony D'Angelo's family in the developmental brand.

His stint in the Stamford-based promotion saw him perform mostly in tag team bouts. He was one of the most popular stars on NXT 2.0 alongside Carmelo Hayes and the trio of Legado del Fantasma.

The youngster participated in only one singles bout on the developmental brand, where he ended up losing to Damon Kemp on the April 15th 2022 edition of the WWE NXT show "LVL Up."

Karter was released by Vince McMahon's promotion on June 12th 2022 for reportedly failing a drug test.

Edited by Vishal Kataria