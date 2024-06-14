Konnan is convinced former champion is joining AEW; says he deserves better than how WWE treated him

A former champion is rumored to be leaving WWE for AEW. Wrestling veteran Konnan is convinced that he will make the jump to Tony Khan's promotion.

Ricochet is one of the most entertaining high-flyers in professional wrestling. He made a huge splash when he joined the WWE. He quickly won the NXT North American Championship and got promoted to the main roster where he initially found success. However, his career soon took a nosedive and has only gotten worse in recent weeks. Hence, reports began circulating that the former NXT star won't re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion once his contract expires.

Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan seemed convinced that Ricochet will join AEW.

"Well, you know, I've always said it that they've cut his wings. I don't know if McMahon ever understood him and I thought when Triple H started to push him, they were going to do something with him and they didn't. Bro, this guy's just the greatest high flyer since Rey Mysterio and he never got to show off. I know you say, 'oh, because they want to take care of him' but I definitely have him showing off."

He continued:

"He's one of the very few guys I've ever seen and nobody's ever hit it as perfect as him do a double moonsault. He's ridiculously athletic and talented bro and he deserves better than what they've done with him in WWE but he's going to go over here [AEW] and have bangers of matches and probably mean nothing after six months." [2:52 - 3:32]

Jim Ross all but confirmed the possibility of Ricochet leaving WWE for AEW

The sudden news of Ricochet's contract status with WWE has taken the wrestling world by storm. Several people have commented on the possibility of the One and Only joining Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross also addressed the possibility of Ricochet joining All Elite Wrestling.

“Well, not really [On if he would be surprised to see Ricochet in AEW]. But I don’t know how much difference it makes. Depends on how he’s brought in, and how he’s presented, how he’s positioned. He’s a talented kid, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve met with him before, and like him. He’s very spot-heavy. You know, I’d like to see him be able to be a little bit more fundamentally sound. But he’s a very talented, athletic kid. So, who knows? But it seems to me to be kind of obvious that the AEW brand would be where he might migrate to for regular work," Ross said. (H/T - 411mania)

It still remains to be seen whether Ricochet will choose to re-sign WWE or leave the company when his contract expires.