"You don't even know what to do" – WCW legend Konnan unhappy with top talent's booking in AEW

Konnan recently opened up about Wardlow's booking in AEW, believing the powerhouse performer is a victim of the company's stacked roster.

The Pinnacle member was once touted as a legitimate main event talent in AEW. However, his momentum considerably cooled off owing to Tony Khan's promotion bringing in many high-profile stars. Konnan also echoes similar sentiments.

The Macho Beard @Machobeard4life AEW long term story telling:



Hangman will have his revenge against the Elite and beat Kenny



Wardlow will turn on MJF



Adam Cole will turn on the Elite



Jamie Hayter will turn on Britt Baker



Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that he met Wardlow backstage in AEW. The WCW veteran lauded The Pinnacle member for being respectful and smart and added that he's a great in-ring worker.

Konnan pointed out that the influx of new stars in AEW has been detrimental to Wardlow's growth. He thinks AEW has several great talents like Wardlow but little in terms of storyline direction for them:

"I like Wardlow, you know, I have met him backstage. He's a very respectful, smart guy with a great look, and he has shown he can have great matches. But he's being caught up with all that talents that are there in AEW, that's when I hear stuff like, 'Ohh, they are going to bring this guy in, that guy in', and I always go, 'what are you gonna do with him?' You've got so much talent, and you don't even know what to do with them now, and Wardlow is a good example."

Could Wardlow turn on MJF at AEW Full Gear 2021?

One of the biggest surprises fans are expecting to see at Full Gear 2021 is Wardlow turning on MJF. The Pinnacle leader will square off against Darby Allin at the November 13th pay-per-view.

MJF and Wardlow have been associated for quite some time now, and fans have been clamoring to see the latter chart his path in AEW.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow wrestled his first singles match in months, scoring a squash win against Wheeler Yuta. This could be a sign of AEW finally pushing him after Saturday night's event.

