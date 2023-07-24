Konnan has dealt with Don Callis' attacker in a fitting way

WCW legend Konnan recently spoke about the assault on Don Callis during a recent press conference and stated that he has dealt with the attacker in a fitting way.

Last week, after the press conference following the AAA Triplemanía XXXI event, Don Callis was attacked by an unknown person while shooting an angle involving Kenny Omega and Takeshita.

The angle was shoot to promote the Blood and Guts match between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club that took place on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Callis was later taken to a hospital in San Diego.

Speaking on the recent episode of K100, Konnan said he was stunned by the incident and couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the guy disappear after attacking Callis.

The veteran stated that he thought the attacker should not be allowed to exit the arena:

"I was stunned, I couldn't believe what I had seen. The guy disappeared and I was like, 'The guy that grabbed Don, he needs to be found before he leaves the f***ing arena.' I went in there and I f***ing berated him and I got him fired. He's very lucky that my boys weren't there, they would have handed him his a**." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

On the show, Konnan also revealed the attacker's identity, based on his talks with the show's promoter, and told that he was in the security team. He was at the site to meet his friends on the security team.

"This f***ing guy, who I guess, from what the promoter told me, he does security for him and he was there because the guys who were in the security force were his bros and he went to say hi to them. Why was this motherf***er getting involved?" added Konnan.

Don Callis made his presence felt during the Blood and Guts match

Despite concerns about his health after the attack, Don Callis was in the building during last week's AEW Dynamite and made his presence felt at the closing moments of the Blood & Guts match.

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, the Young Bucks, and Kota Ibushi defeated Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and Pac in the Blood and Guts match that took place during the last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Towards the end, Pac abandoned his teammates due to internal conflict. Following suit, Takeshita did the same, and Don Callis briefly appeared on the stage to escort Takeshita to the back.

