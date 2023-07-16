[WATCH] AEW veteran gets legitimately attacked by a fan after show

A video of the attack on an AEW veteran by a fan post-TripleMania XXXI press conference surfaced on Twitter.

Triplemanía XXXI is a wrestling pay-per-view by the Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico. During the pay-per-view, AEW star Kenny Omega challenged Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship in a losing effort. However, things went south after the event.

After the press conference following the event, Kenny Omega was attacked by Konosuke Takeshita. The attack was kayfabe and was meant to promote the upcoming Bloods and Guts match between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club on AEW Dynamite.

Everything did not go as planned. A fan who watching the attack on Kenny Omega suddenly attacked Don Callis, who was there with Takeshita. During the assault, the 59-year-old Callis legitimately got hurt.

Here is the video of the events that unfolded:

AIR @AEWGold Takeshita and Don Callis jumped Kenny Omega in Mexico! (kayfabe)



...at the end of the video, you can see a fan who was really pissed about what Callis said and attacked him (real)

In the video, initially, Takeshita can be seen attacking Kenny Omega. After being carried away by the security, at the 10-second mark, Don Callis ran towards Omega and started kicking him. He was pulled back by the security personnel. After security tried to separate Callis from Omega, a fan attacks him from behind, rips his suit, and tries to choke him out.

The post also says that Don Callis has suffered neck and ankle injuries and has been talked to a hospital in San Diego.

AIR @AEWGold these are the details of the attack and injuries sustained

The complete extent of injuries and recovery time required is unknown.

Blackpool Combat Club will Take On The Elite on AEW Dynamite

The Blackpool Combat Club has been embroiled in a long-term rivalry with The Elite, which will conclude in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta from BCC, joined by Konosuke Takeshita and PAC, will take on Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and the Young Bucks from The Elite and joined by Kota Ibushi in a Bloods and Guts match.

The match will be a must-watch as it features some of the best professional wrestlers in the world. However, it remains to be seen whether Don Callis would be healthy enough to join The Blackpool Combat Club for the match.

