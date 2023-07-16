59-year-old AEW personality reportedly hurt after legitimate attack

An AEW veteran was legitimately attacked during the post-AAA TripleMania XXXI press conference earlier tonight. The talent in question is Don Callis.

AEW star Kenny Omega challenged El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at the recently concluded event. Callis had previously announced that he would be in Vikingo's corner, but Konnan came out before the match and sent the 59-year-old to the back.

El Hijo del Vikingo didn't need Don Callis' help anyway, as he defeated The Cleaner after hitting the 630 senton for a pinfall victory.

Bryan Alvarez reported that during the post-show press conference, Callis confronted Omega, and it also led to Konosuke Takeshita attacking the Elite member.

However, as security was looking to break things up, a fan legitimately attacked Don Callis from behind.

“Everything was an angle up to that point, but then a fan who was apparently upset about what Don had said to Kenny jumped Don from behind, ripped his suit, concussed his eardrum and busted open his mouth while he was trying to choke out Don from behind,” Alvarez said. “ Don was screaming profanities at the fan before he was pulled off, and was said to be livid afterwards.” [H/T WrestlingObserver]

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Don Callis was just legitimately attacked by a fan at a post-show press conference following the Omega vs. Vikingo match

Alvarez also added in one of his tweets that The Invisible Hand was heading to San Diego for a checkup following the assault. It was also added that the whole saga is "absolutely not a work."

With the heated Blood and Guts between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club set to take place on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, it remains to be seen if Callis is medically cleared to appear on the show.