Identity of AEW personality Don Callis' attacker possibly revealed

The wrestling world was set ablaze after AEW personality Don Callis was reportedly attacked following the recent Lucha Libre AAA Triplemania XXXI show. While many suspected the assailant was a passionate fan, this might not be true.

At Triplemania, Kenny Omega took on Hijo del Vikingo in an unsuccessful effort to reclaim the AAA Mega Championship. At the subsequent press conference, The Cleaner was jumped by Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita, keeping in line with their current AEW storyline.

The situation escalated when Callis was legitimately attacked by one of the men present. According to Brian Last, a wrestling journalist and co-host of Jim Cornette's podcasts, the assailant was not a fan but rather a photographer for the event who was out of the loop with the planned shtick.

"Just heard from @roylucier, who was in attendance last night for AAA TripleMania, and I am being told that the Don Callis incident was not with a fan, but with a photographer that was not smartened up," Last tweeted.

Following the incident, it was reported that Callis had suffered injuries to his neck and ankles. However, the full extent of his injuries is still unknown.

Don Callis is known for receiving thunderous reactions in AEW

Don Callis fancies himself somewhat of a heat magnet when it comes to professional wrestling. His heel turn on Kenny Omega has seen the tenured veteran receive a deafening chorus of boos whenever he is featured on AEW television.

He has since joined forces with Konosuke Takeshita and is in the process of establishing a new faction, possibly with Chris Jericho joining his ranks. This has only done more to solidify Callis' villainous persona.

TheSpotlightNews.com @TheSpotlight___ Don Callis was attacked by a fan during the AAA #TriplemaniaXXXI post-show press conference

Despite the incredible amount of heat he garners, this is always done in a professional capacity and with the fans' entertainment at the heart of it. His recent real-life encounter with an attacker can not be justified and has no place in the wrestling business. May this, at the very least, serve as a reminder not to take everything seen on television at face value.

