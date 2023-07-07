Only one man gets louder boos than Dominik Mysterio

There is a man in wrestling who is probably even more hated and receives even louder boos than Dominik Mysterio whenever he tries to speak in front of a crowd.

It is well-known that the WWE Universe loves to express its hate towards Dominik Mysterio. Regardless of the city or country, he receives the loudest of boos from the fans in attendance as soon as he begins speaking on the microphone.

The boos seem to get louder and louder with every passing week. However, another man in wrestling also currently gets booed out of the building whenever he has a microphone and wants to talk. That man is none other than the AEW manager, Don Callis.

Ever since Callis turned his back on Kenny Omega and The Elite, he has become the most hated person in AEW. The hate is evident with the sound of boos increasing whenever he is in front of a crowd.

It all began on an episode of Dynamite when Callis aligned himself with Konosuke Takeshita. Although whether Dominik Mysterio or Callis gets louder boos is still debatable, both are surely generating the most heel heat in their respective companies.

Don Callis approached Chris Jericho on Dynamite to join his new faction

Don Callis served as the dependable and trustworthy manager for The Elite from their early days. However, following the recent shocking betrayal, it seems highly unlikely that he will be welcomed back to the faction by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Nonetheless, Callis has already joined forces with Konosuke Takeshita. In fact, he is looking for more wrestlers to join his faction. Don approached Chris Jericho on the latest episode of Dynamite and he was welcomed by the crowd with thunderous boos as usual.

At first, Jericho stated that he doesn't join factions, instead, he creates them himself. However, after Callis tried convincing him, The Demi-God kept fans in suspense replying, "Maybe".

While Jericho has not said no to the proposal, fans have begun speculating whether he is slated to join Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. It will be interesting to see what the JAS leader decides in the forthcoming weeks.

