  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Kazuchika Okada
  • Konnan makes a big claim about top AEW star: "Doesn't seem like he gives a f**k"

Konnan makes a big claim about top AEW star: "Doesn't seem like he gives a f**k"

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 17, 2025 11:04 GMT
AEW Konnan
Konnan says an AEW star doesn't care (Image Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

Wrestling veteran, Konnan reflected on the booking of a current AEW champion since his debut. The veteran feels that the top star doesn't care how he is being booked.

Ad

Konnan believes that top AEW star, Kazuchika Okada doesn't care about his booking. Okada made his All Elite debut in March 2024 after a highly successful run in NJPW. However, The Rainmaker's booking in Tony Khan's promotion has felt underwhelming despite him being the Continental Champion for several months.

Speaking on his K100 podcast, Konnan stated that both Tony Khan and Kazuchika Okada are to blame for the situation, revealing that he doesn't see the same Okada in All Elite Wrestling that he saw in Japan:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This lies on two people, Okada and Tony for not, 'Hey I'm paying you four million dollars, go out there and give me a great match,' and him [Okada] because he don't give a sh*t being overpaid, he's got the title and he's not going to risk injury and that's basically what's going on. That is not the same fighter I saw in Japan." [...]
Ad

Konnan further agreed that Okada hasn't been given good creative in AEW and claimed he doesn't complain as he doesn't care at all:

"He should be in there complaining bro, 'You make me look like a comedy figure,' you know and it doesn't seem like he gives a f**k either. Because I know I would be complaining whether you paid me $500,000 or $4 million dollars. I'd be like, 'How's this helping me? How's this helping the company?"' [2:16-3:28]
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

The AEW champion retained his title at Grand Slam Australia

At the recent Grand Slam Australia 2025 event, AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada defended his title against Australia's own Buddy Matthews. It was a hard-hitting encounter as expected and it ended with Okada successfully retaining the Continental title with the help of a low blow.

Ad

The Rainmaker is expected to carry on with his Continental title reign and it remains to be seen who his next challenger would be.

If you use quotes from the first half, please credit 'K100' and give an h/t to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी