"Will get lost in the shuffle"- Konnan predicts the future of former RAW Superstar in AEW

Konnan has made a bold prediction about the future of AEW's recent acquisition Keith Lee.

The Limitless One turned out to be the company's highly-anticipated surprise debut on the February 9th episode of Dynamite. The former NXT Champion decimated Isiah Kassidy on his first night, thus earning himself a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match on March 6th.

While Lee has made a fruitful start to his AEW career by entering into title contention, fans are still wondering whether Lee will get the opportunity to thrive on an overstacked men's roster.

Konnan shared his thoughts on Lee on the Keepin it 100 podcast. The WCW veteran believes Lee will be another good performer on the roster but will eventually get lost in the shuffle:

"Keith Lee will be another good worker, okay that you can have good matches with that the fans like, who will get lost in the shuffle," Konnan said. (1:20 onwards)

Keith Lee's brief stint with WWE was a rollercoaster ride. He yielded massive success on the NXT brand, as he held the NXT and NXT North American Championships simultaneously.

However, his main roster run was met with underwhelming bookings, and the company never utilized him to his full potential.

Will Keith Lee's AEW career be any different from WWE?

While it would be too early to predict Lee's future in AEW, first impressions suggest that the company has invested heavily in the former WWE Superstar.

Tony Khan allowed The Limitless One to be the best version of himself, as the latter returned to his old persona on the night of his debut. Keith Lee is amongst only a few big men on the roster. If the company pushes him correctly, he could emerge as the next breakout star.

For now, it will be interesting to see how well he fares against Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs, who'll also be competing in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match next month.

