"I don't know why he gets so much TV [time]" - Konnan questions Tony Khan's booking of top AEW manager

Wrestling legend Konnan has given his honest thoughts on how Tony Khan has booked former WWE personality Stokely Hathaway since he's arrived in AEW, and it's safe to say that he isn't impressed.

Stokely made his shocking debut for AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2022, siding with Jade Cargill and The Baddies during Jade's victory over Anna Jay.

Since then, Hathaway has formed The Firm, a group that is on call to help MJF whenever he needs them to, and despite them having their individual goals, Stokely has stated that once Friedman wins the AEW World Championship, they will no longer be a group.

But just because he's been featured a lot doesn't mean everything he's done has been good, as Konnan explained to Wrestling Inc. that he doesn't see the appeal of Hathaway as a manager.

"First of all, Stokely ... very un-entertaining. I don't know why he gets so much TV," said Konnan. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The former WCW star also criticized The Firm, and that they don't look natural and that they don't look like a group that would speak outside the ring:

"Lee Moriarty, W. Morrisey, the Gunn Brothers, and Ethan Page. Think of that crew in your mind. Do any guys look like they would actually hang out with each other?” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Konnan has made brief appearances in AEW previously

While the former n.W.o member has been critical of AEW in the past, he does have a good relationship with the company, and even made sporadic appearances for All Elite Wrestling during The Inner Circle's rivalry with The Pinnacle.

During his brief appearances in AEW, the wrestling veteran was featured in the Stadium Stampede match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle at the 2021 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, acting as a DJ while people brawled around him.

He also got physical too, as he took a spike piledriver from FTR at the request of their manager at the time, Tully Blanchard. This moment shocked a number of people watching, as not only was the former WCW star 57-years old at the time, but he had also not officially wrestled for nearly two years.

Would you like to see Konnan make more appearances in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

Poll : 0 votes