Konnan says AEW has been shoving top star "down your throat"; compares his booking to WWE's Damage CTRL

Former WCW star Konnan has accused AEW and WWE of shoving stars down fans' throats, particularly Daniel Garcia and Damage CTRL, respectively.

Daniel Garcia has featured prominently as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society, securing major wins over the likes of Bryan Danielson throughout 2022. He appeared this week as a key player in the feud against Action Andretti and Ricky Starks.

Konnan has taken exception to his prominent features, likening the AEW star to WWE's Damage CTRL and Mustafa Ali as stars who have been shoved down throats during this week's Keepin' it 100.

"The main takeaway I have is, like, okay we made Chris Jericho or Jericho decided to put this guy [Daniel Garcia] over. Now we gotta go with him and much like Damage CTRL, much like munchkin, much like Ali Marfat or whatever, Mustafa Ali., much like a lot of people that we see that they shove down your throat, [Wheeler] Yuta, to me this guy is not going to get over," Konnan said. [14:15 - 14:35]

Garcia unsuccessfully faced Action Andretti during this week's AEW Rampage, thus, was unable to take Sammy Guevara's place in a tag team match alongside Chris Jericho.

Konnan continued to say that AEW would be better off pushing different stars

Konnan continued in the same segment to earmark names like HOOK, Orange Cassidy, and Darby Allin as stars who have gotten over.

Therefore, he feels that they should be pushed prominently. He added that Garcia, Andretti, and Wheeler Yuta are examples of stars who should be "built up" before they are pushed.

"You know the guys that have gotten over, HOOK, you know, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, those guys they should continue to push. These guys should be fighting amongst each other and slowly build them up, you know, Yuta, Garcia, and Andretti," Konnan said. [14:44 - 14:58]

HOOK, Orange Cassidy, and Darby Allin all hold titles in AEW. HOOK is the FTW Champion, Cassidy is the All-Atlantic Champion, and Darby is in his second reign as TNT Champion.

