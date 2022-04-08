"Just another guy"- Konnan lauds former WWE Universal Champion's decision to not jump ship to AEW

Konnan recently lauded Kevin Owens' decision to stay with WWE instead of jumping ship to AEW.

Late last year, the former Universal Champion was rumored to become AEW's biggest signing upon the expiry of his WWE contract. However, Owens re-signed a lucrative multi-year deal with WWE.

His decision turned out to be a turning point in his career, as he went on to collide with Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of Night one of WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake defeated K.O. in an impromptu No Holds Barred match.

During the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan heaped praise on Kevin Owens for holding his nerves against Steve Austin.

"So I thought this was great [On Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold]. Because first of all, you're sitting in front of one of the greatest talkers, most charismatic, and most over characters in the history of wrestling. Bro, and he held his own with him. He never got nervous, tongue-tied, didn't look like he belonged. He was annoying, and you wanted to see Stone Cold kick his a**," Konnan said [3:45-4:08]

The WCW veteran asserted that if Owens had left WWE for AEW, he would have become just another guy who would have lost in the shuffle:

"And if Kevin Owens would have gone to AEW, he'd probably be like, you know, Miro or Lance Archer or Keith Lee. Just another guy," Konnan added [4:41-4:53]

You can check out the entire clip from the podcast below:

Even in defeat, Owens looked like a million bucks, as he was able to stand toe-to-toe with Austin, who competed in a first live wrestling match in over 19 years.

Kevin Owens recently replicated AEW's The Young Bucks' iconic pose

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

Kevin Owens hits Cody with a superkick and then does the Young Bucks pose. 🤣🤣🤣 Here it is!!Kevin Owens hits Cody with a superkick and then does the Young Bucks pose. 🤣🤣🤣 #WWERAW Here it is!!Kevin Owens hits Cody with a superkick and then does the Young Bucks pose. 🤣🤣🤣 #WWERAW https://t.co/hhhVHmKq1I

Following his crushing loss at the hands of Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens faced Cody Rhodes after WWE RAW went off the air this week.

During the bout, Owens mocked Rhodes by imitating The Young Bucks' iconic pose. In an amusing bit, Nick and Matt Jackson updated a hilarious bio on their Twitter handle while reacting to Owens' gesture.

The Young Bucks and Kevin Owens are close friends in real life. Alongside Adam Cole, these men were once part of the Mount Rushmore stable in PWG.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Keepin It 100 podcast)

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Konnan? Yes No 1 votes so far