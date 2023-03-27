Konnan says recent AEW debutant reminded him "a lot when Rey Mysterio debuted" in WCW

Wrestling legend Konnan has compared El Hijo Del Vikingo's recent debut on AEW Dynamite to Rey Mysterio's iconic debut in WCW.

Vikingo took the wrestling world by storm with his high-flying antics on the latest episode of Dynamite. The AAA Worldwide star faced former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as fans proceeded to bring the house down during the enticing contest. Vikingo, who is the current AAA Mega Champion, has also garnered praise from industry veterans for his performance.

One such legend is Konnan. Speaking on his podcast Keepin' It 100, the former WCW star praised the high-flying abilities of Vikingo and acknowledged the risks he takes during matches.

He added that the debut reminded him a lot of when Rey Mysterio debuted in WCW.

"It reminded me a lot when Rey Mysterio debuted, you know, like WCW, and just the electricity in the air, like everybody was waiting to see this. And I was so happy that because I know that Vikingo does a lot of risky things that, you know, he could have eaten dust, and thank God he didn't. So, I was happy for both of them, both good guys," Konnan said. [20:30 - 20:50]

Many fans have praised Vikingo for his impressive debut, with some even calling him the future of the high-flying division. With Konnan's comparison to the Master of the 619, it's clear that the AAA star has a bright future in the business.

Rey Mysterio is set to face his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania 39, fans will witness a historic match as Rey Mysterio takes on his son Dominik Mysterio. The father-son duo have been involved in a heated feud in recent weeks, with Dominik repeatedly provoking Rey.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Dominik's actions crossed the line when he verbally abused his mother and sister at ringside. In response, Rey snapped and attacked his son, receiving a huge pop from the audience.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps An official moving graphic for Rey Mysterio v Dominik at #WrestleMania 39 next weekend An official moving graphic for Rey Mysterio v Dominik at #WrestleMania 39 next weekend 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/3g7QChzc5l

The upcoming match between the Mysterios at WrestleMania 39 is sure to be an emotional and intense affair, as the family dynamic adds an extra layer of drama to the bout.

