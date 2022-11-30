Konnan says he sees potential in former IMPACT Wrestling star who got "fired" on live AEW TV

Konnan has claimed that AEW's Kiera Hogan is the most promising star among her stablemates.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, footage of the confrontation between Bow Wow and The Baddies, led by TBS Champion Jade Cargill, was aired. It was from the Millennium Tour: Turned Up concert, where the ladies were escorted by security after a heated exchange with the rapper.

Later, in a backstage segment, Cargill addressed her victory at Full Gear and welcomed back Red Velvet, who was out with an injury. As the group exited, Hogan was surprisingly left out. After signing a waiver from the TBS Champion's legal counsel, Mark Sterling, she was surprisingly fired from the group.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, Konnan thought Hogan was the most talented among The Baddies. He then dismissed Velvet and Leila Grey as he felt they were underwhelming.

"I just thought, out of the three girls, the only one that I see potential in is Kiera Hogan. The other girl, Leila Grey, I don't see nothing in her and she [Cargill] doesn't need her and then they brought back [Red] Velvet cake who I think s*cks too (...) who I also think s*cks and I don't know why she's in that group [Baddies]," Konnan said. [15:34 - 15:55]

The WCW veteran emphasized that the TBS Champion should go solo and shouldn't have a faction around her.

"Jade [Cargill] needs to be alone, she's a star, just standing there," he added. [15:56 - 16:00]

Check out the complete episode below:

Jade Cargill will have a TBS Championship celebration this week on AEW Dynamite

After deciding not to party in Chicago, Illinois, TBS Champion Jade Cargill elected to do so in Indiana for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

She defeated Nyla Rose for the title at Full Gear, extending her winning streak to 42 victories.

It will be interesting to see if Kiera Hogan will crash the party after the group unexpectedly ousted her last Wednesday.

Do you think Kiera Hogan has the most potential among The Baddies in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Keepin' it 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes