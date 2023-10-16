Konnan says top AEW star's squash win on Dynamite reminded him of WWE legend Goldberg

WCW veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno recently talked about the squash match featuring Powerhouse Hobbs and Chris Jericho that was seen on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

This week was supposed to be redemption for Jericho, as he and Kenny Omega were attacked the previous week by the AEW star, who was revealed to be the Don Callis Family's newest member, Powerhouse Hobbs. However, the one-on-one match turned out to be lopsided, as The Ocho was squashed by the 32-year-old star.

On a recent edition of Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan and Disco Inferno gave their take on how the match went and how good of a job Chris Jericho did in putting over Powerhouse Hobbs.

Disco Inferno commended Jericho for doing a good job and taking a lot of big bumps during the match.

"He (Chris Jericho) put Powerhouse Hobbs over huge, he took a lot of big bumps and just got beat down and beat-up and sold that where he was like a lifeless body. This was very well done. I credit to Chris, he's older and stuff than me, I would not be happy to take as many of the big bumps as he took, but he did it, and he sold," said Inferno.

Konnan then went on to mention that this was the perfect way of getting somebody over, unlike other stars like Action Andretti, where stars took bumps from his high-flying maneuvers. It did not feel the same.

They likened Hobbs being put over to when Brock Lesnar lost in a quick match to Goldberg in 2016 at Survivor Series, as they made it seem as if he never left.

"This got Hobbs over. This is how you get somebody over, that's why he was able to get Action Andretti over. He didn't do what he did here, he just sold high-flying moves, and everybody's doing that. Where is this kid by the way? This reminded me of when Goldberg came back and like he squashed Brock (Lesnar), 'cause this was the old Goldberg. So, you elevated him back to his old character, he was a realistic-looking guy, 'cause he looked like a bada*s, and he knew how to sell." [5:20-6:25]

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs spotted with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

Former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs recently attended the highly-anticipated New York Comic Con and ran into one of the most iconic Hall of Famers in Rikishi.

He mentioned how, upon their meeting, he was given advice from the icon.

"Stop by @NY_Comic_Con booth 1034 picked up a lot of game from the big uce @TheREALRIKISHI," tweeted Hobbs.

Currently, the Don Callis Family is one of the most dominant factions in AEW. With Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay, and now Powerhouse Hobbs in their ranks, they are looking to be unstoppable.

