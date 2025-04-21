Konnan seemingly accuses AEW of hiding top star's concussion - "They have a very bad history"

A top AEW star was absent from Dynamite last week. Konnan has recently accused the company of hiding his concussion.

Ad

On the April 9 episode of Dynamite, HOOK and Samoa Joe teamed up to face Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. The Opps ended up winning the match. Following the bout, videos surfaced that showed The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil throwing up in the ring after the match.

Last week on Dynamite, The Opps were set to challenge Death Riders for the title. However, HOOK was absent from the show and was replaced by Powerhouse Hobbs. This led many fans to believe that he suffered a concussion the previous week. However, some reports indicated otherwise.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on a recent episode of his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan seemingly accused AEW of hiding HOOK's concussion.

"If you're throwing up, you probably are concussed. And they [AEW] have a very bad history going back with Matt Hardy, just to name one, of people being concussed and them letting him continue to wrestle." [From 07:40 to 07:58]

Ad

Konnan was unhappy with Saraya's run in AEW

Saraya signed with AEW in 2022 and was finally cleared to compete, which allowed her to return to the ring. She was immediately pushed as a top star and even won the Women's World Championship at All In 2023.

However, she quickly lost momentum and became just another wrestler on the roster. Her booking during her last year in the company didn't do her any favors either, and she announced her departure from the promotion earlier this year.

Ad

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan noted that the former WWE star was phoning it in once she lost her momentum. He further added that she would get a huge pop if she returned to WWE.

"Yeah. I said it at the time that her stock dropped in AEW. She was kind of phoning it in. She wasn't really you know? And since Tony doesn't push her, Mone and others get away with it. I think that if she came back, maybe the kids won't know who she is, but everybody else will, and then the kids will probably Google her and find out who she was, and they'll probably do a nice video package. They'll know that she's somebody when she shows up, and there will be a pop," said Konnan. [From 01:26 to 02:02]

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Hook will return to Dynamite this week.

If you use the quote from the first half of the article, then link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.