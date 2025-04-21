Konnan seemingly accuses AEW of hiding top star's concussion - "They have a very bad history"

A top AEW star was absent from Dynamite last week. Konnan has recently accused the company of hiding his concussion.
On the April 9 episode of Dynamite, HOOK and Samoa Joe teamed up to face Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. The Opps ended up winning the match. Following the bout, videos surfaced that showed The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil throwing up in the ring after the match.
Last week on Dynamite, The Opps were set to challenge Death Riders for the title. However, HOOK was absent from the show and was replaced by Powerhouse Hobbs. This led many fans to believe that he suffered a concussion the previous week. However, some reports indicated otherwise.
Speaking on a recent episode of his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan seemingly accused AEW of hiding HOOK's concussion.
"If you're throwing up, you probably are concussed. And they [AEW] have a very bad history going back with Matt Hardy, just to name one, of people being concussed and them letting him continue to wrestle." [From 07:40 to 07:58]
Konnan was unhappy with Saraya's run in AEW
Saraya signed with AEW in 2022 and was finally cleared to compete, which allowed her to return to the ring. She was immediately pushed as a top star and even won the Women's World Championship at All In 2023.
However, she quickly lost momentum and became just another wrestler on the roster. Her booking during her last year in the company didn't do her any favors either, and she announced her departure from the promotion earlier this year.
Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan noted that the former WWE star was phoning it in once she lost her momentum. He further added that she would get a huge pop if she returned to WWE.
"Yeah. I said it at the time that her stock dropped in AEW. She was kind of phoning it in. She wasn't really you know? And since Tony doesn't push her, Mone and others get away with it. I think that if she came back, maybe the kids won't know who she is, but everybody else will, and then the kids will probably Google her and find out who she was, and they'll probably do a nice video package. They'll know that she's somebody when she shows up, and there will be a pop," said Konnan. [From 01:26 to 02:02]
It will be interesting to see if Hook will return to Dynamite this week.
