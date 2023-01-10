Konnan slams AEW for 'mega-burying' 34-year-old star against former WWE US Champion 

Konnan has taken a major issue with Wardlow's booking direction after he lost his AEW TNT Championship clash against Samoa Joe.

Darby Allin defeated Joe last week in his hometown of Seattle to capture his second TNT Title. The latter had held the belt since defeating Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Full Gear. He retained against former champion Wardlow in a singles rematch at AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash.

During Keepin' it 100, Konnan criticized that Joe went over Wardlow to lose to Darby Allin.

"So you had a chance to make [Wardlow]. Actually, what you did was mega-bury him right after you spent so much time getting him over, where he could have been the hottest act in the company."

He described the loss as a "mega burial" and suggested they shouldn't have booked Wardlow to face Joe if he was planning to lose to Darby.

"You couldn't have gotten another guy to fight Wardlow and put Wardlow over strong and have Darby beat Samoa Joe? [...] Now you've got one hot guy, and you've got one guy that's cold, now you're gonna have to resuscitate the guy. All you had to do was beat Joe," Konnan said. (40:00-40:54)

Darby had also challenged Joe previously. In early December, he faced the Samoan Submission Machine, losing the bout via referee stoppage. After their match, Joe landed a Muscle Buster on Darby's skateboard.

Disco Inferno took issue with another aspect of AEW's booking

During the same podcast, Disco Inferno argued that those of a smaller stature had been booked to go over those on the larger side.

He used an example from the same episode of Dynamite as the TNT Title change when HOOK stood up to Big Bill and claimed it was not believable.

"You can't have them all, all these little guys beating all the big guys every time they're matched up," Disco Inferno said. (41:27-41:35)

On the other hand, WWE is perhaps best known for its adoption of the "giants go over" philosophy. The brand of sports entertainment has favored titanic characters over the technical and acrobatic style often found in AEW.

